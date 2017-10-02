Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Quoted by the Jamaica Observer

Lorenzo Vidino

October 2, 2017

Jamaica Observer

The Islamic State group claimed Monday that the shooting massacre in Las Vegas was carried out by one of its “soldiers” who had “converted to Islam” months ago.

“The executor of the Las Vegas attack is a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried out the operation as a response” to calls to target countries fighting the jihadists, Islamic State’s propaganda outlet Amaq said on the Telegram online messaging service.

It dubbed 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who shot dead at least 58 people from a high-rise hotel window on the Las Vegas Strip, a “soldier of the caliphate” with the nom de guerre Abu Abdel Bar al-Amriki.

