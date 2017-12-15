Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted on Trump’s Address to FBI National Academy

Clint Watts

December 15, 2017

The Week

On stage, though, the president told the law enforcement graduates, “You rarely get the recognition you deserve. With me as your president, America’s police will have a true friend and loyal champion in the White House, more loyal than anyone else can be.” Trump additionally disparaged conditions in Chicago — “what the hell is going on in Chicago?” he asked the audience — and said “we believe criminals who kill police officers should get the death penalty.”

Clint Watts of the Foreign Policy Research Institute noted that the graduates Trump was addressing are “high level, strong performing state and local law enforcement officers from around the country,” rather than FBI agents — “i.e. Trump’s base.” Watch a portion of Trump’s comments below.

Read the full article here.