2017 Year in Review

Dear Friends,

We offer you FPRI’s year in a nutshell, highlighting but a fraction of the notable work of our 100-plus affiliated scholars, both on our own platforms and elsewhere.

At a glance, this year we offered a new approach on North Korea, exploring the possible role of Russia in restraining North Korea’s nuclear ambitions through a year-long project featuring a unique collaboration between FPRI and scholars from the Far Eastern University of Vladivostok, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Moscow State Institute for International Relations. Our Eurasia Program, begun in 2016, experienced a major expansion this year, with the appointment of five Eurasia Fellows, and the launch of our Black Sea Strategy Papers, Moldova Monthly and Caucasus Cable.

Robert A. Fox Fellow Clint Watts, a former FBI agent who has been tracking the online behavior of jihadis for a decade, stumbled into Russian trolls in 2014 and has been tracking them ever since. He began bringing attention to Russian influence operations on social media in 2015 and was called to testify on Capitol Hill four times this year.

We also launched our Civic Education Initiative through multimedia primers and historical simulations for students, supplementing our 20 years of providing professional development for teachers.

There is much more to be said but I will let the publications below speak for themselves. In the meantime, I should add that all of this work would not be possible without your support.

May you have a happy and healthy new year!

Alan Luxenberg

President, FPRI