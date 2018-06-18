FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at U.S. trade policies with China with Peterson Institute senior fellow Mary Lovely, former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez discusses President Trump’s immigration rhetoric, and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discusses the Investigator General Report into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

