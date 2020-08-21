Research and Communications Coordinator/Research Assistant to the Director of Research

August 21, 2020

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank located in Philadelphia. FPRI’s mission is to produce the highest quality scholarship and nonpartisan policy analysis focused on crucial foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. We educate those who make and influence policy, as well as the public at large, through the lens of history, geography, and culture.

FPRI is seeking a Research and Communications Coordinator/Research Assistant to help our various research programs carry out both the day-to-day responsibilities of their respective research projects and their promotion on various social media channels. The position will combine elements of project management, communications, and administrative support. The individual will report directly to FPRI’s Director of Research, work closely with the Creative Director, and assist other FPRI program directors as needed.

Essential Duties

Research and Project Support:

Provide research support for the FPRI Director of Research on Middle East and National Security related projects, as well as assist with other research projects where applicable

Assist the Director of Research with the administration of all research-related activities

Keep a detailed schedule of all internal and external grant deadlines over the life of each research project, including but not limited to grant proposal submission, grant milestones, grant reporting, and grant-related events

Serve as the first point of contact for external FPRI-affiliated fellows

Assist in the development and execution of all research-related events, including but not limited to booking travel, securing a venue and/or creating a zoom webinar, managing registration, preparing promotions, and any day-of responsibilities

Assist the various research program staff with administrative duties as assigned

Communications:

Assist the Creative Director and the Media and Events Coordinator with the general promotion of the organization, including but not limited to mass emails, mass mailings, and social media channels

Develop and send out weekly Insights and Spotlight Emails, highlighting research and other work of the organization

Develop and send out all research program specific emails

Promote the organization, research programs, and specific outputs on FPRI’s various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Assist in the development of and reporting on FPRI’s social media channels

Assist the Creative Director with the production of all multimedia products including, but not limited to podcasts and informational videos

Assist the Creative Director on a variety of design projects, including print/digital publications, graphics, data visualizations, branded templates, brochures, logos, email banners, event materials, newsletters, social media content, and other FPRI marketing materials.

Research and compile assets for design, multimedia, and digital projects.

Support content management for digital reports and special projects

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

A./B.S/A.B. in Communications, International Relations, History, or related field (at a minimum)

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite (especially Illustrator, InDesign, Audition) as well as MS Office applications and Mailchimp.

Proficiency with social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Ability and willingness to work collaboratively in a small office environment

This is a full-time salaried position; Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with night and weekend hours for events as needed.

A successful candidate must be able to work full-time in FPRI’s Philadelphia office, once the current pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.

Compensation and Benefits Package: The Foreign Policy Research Institute offers a generous and competitive benefits package. Salary commensurate with education and experience.

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is an equal opportunity employer.

Application Process

Please submit your cover letter, resume, an unedited writing sample, and any other relevant work samples to fprijobs@fpri.org.

Only finalists will be contacted.