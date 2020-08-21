Research and Communications Coordinator/Research Assistant to the Director of Research

A nation must think before it acts.
The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank located in Philadelphia. FPRI’s mission is to produce the highest quality scholarship and nonpartisan policy analysis focused on crucial foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. We educate those who make and influence policy, as well as the public at large, through the lens of history, geography, and culture.
FPRI is seeking a Research and Communications Coordinator/Research Assistant to help our various research programs carry out both the day-to-day responsibilities of their respective research projects and their promotion on various social media channels. The position will combine elements of project management, communications, and administrative support. The individual will report directly to FPRI’s Director of Research, work closely with the Creative Director, and assist other FPRI program directors as needed.
Essential Duties
Research and Project Support:
Communications:
Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
This is a full-time salaried position; Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with night and weekend hours for events as needed.
A successful candidate must be able to work full-time in FPRI’s Philadelphia office, once the current pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.
Compensation and Benefits Package: The Foreign Policy Research Institute offers a generous and competitive benefits package. Salary commensurate with education and experience.
The Foreign Policy Research Institute is an equal opportunity employer.
Application Process
Please submit your cover letter, resume, an unedited writing sample, and any other relevant work samples to fprijobs@fpri.org.
Only finalists will be contacted.