Announcing a New Asia Program Fellow

July 30, 2024

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanner Greer as a Non-Resident Fellow with the Asia Program.

Tanner Greer is the Director of the Center for Strategic Translation, a research center that investigates Chinese politics by identifying, translating, and annotating Chinese documents and policy debates of strategic importance. Previous to directing the Center, Mr. Greer worked as a journalist and essayist. His columns on Chinese affairs, international relations, and world history have been published in outlets such as The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Policy, as well as on his personal blog, The Scholar’s Stage. He earned a BA in history and politics from Brigham Young University-Hawaii in 2015.