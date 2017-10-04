Jason Steinhauer Interviewed by Temple University Television on the History of Communication

October 4, 2017

Media literacy has become more and more relevant and meaningful as terms like fake news and alternative facts are being coined. In a new episode of Media Inside Out, host Sherri Hope Culver takes a step back from the radically changing view of facts and the media in our tumultuous times to examine the history of communication itself in an effort to see how we came to establish what is today being disrupted. Culver speaks with Jason Steinhauer, a public historian and the director of Lepage Center for History in the Public Interest, about the different ways to explore history communication and how it impacts our communication today.

Watch the full video here.