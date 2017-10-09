June Teufel Dreyer Quoted by Eji Insight on Sino-Japanese Relations

June Teufel Dreyer

October 9, 2017

Eji Insight

Relations between China and Japan have taken a sudden turn for the better after Prime Minister Shinzō Abe paid an unprecedented visit to the Chinese embassy in Tokyo to take part in China’s national day celebrations and to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The prime minister said he expected a dialogue between leaders of the two countries to promote the bilateral relationship, Kyodo News Agency reported. The Chinese ambassador, Cheng Yonghua, who hosted the Tokyo reception, was reported as having said that the relationship was on a stable path of improvement despite various complicating factors.

In Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Japanese ambassador to China, Yokoi Yutaka, and said China expects more good news from Japan.

