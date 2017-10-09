Senior Fellow June Teufel Dreyer Quoted in Eji Insight on Sino-Japanese Relations

June Teufel Dreyer

October 9, 2017

Eji Insight

At the end of May, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi visited Japan for talks with Shotaro Yachi, head of Japan’s National Security Council. The Chinese official said that while China attaches importance to developing the bilateral relationship, Japan needs to “honor its words and abide by relevant rules regarding the historical and Taiwan issues”, as well as “safeguard the peace and stability in the East China Sea” and to “speak and act cautiously regarding the South China Sea issue”.

Professor June Teufel Dreyer of the University of Miami, an expert on Japan-China relations, has noted that Yang’s points “in effect called for a complete concession of Japan’s claims”.

