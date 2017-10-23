Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Reports on IS Fighters for the BBC

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Scholars in the News

Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Reports on IS Fighters for the BBC

Home / News / Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Reports on IS Fighters for the BBC

Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Reports on IS Fighters for the BBC


BBC

As the self-declared Islamic State steadily crumbles in Iraq and Syria, security officials throughout the world are asking themselves a crucial question: what will happen to its fighters?

Roughly 30,000 foreign fighters joined IS and there is concern that these battle-hardened individuals will return home, or move elsewhere, carrying out terrorist attacks to avenge the demise of the “caliphate”.

While difficult to forecast, the changing fortunes of IS will undoubtedly have major implications for global security.

Read the full article here.