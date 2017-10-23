Senior Fellow Lorenzo Vidino Reports on IS Fighters for the BBC

Lorenzo Vidino

October 23, 2017

BBC

As the self-declared Islamic State steadily crumbles in Iraq and Syria, security officials throughout the world are asking themselves a crucial question: what will happen to its fighters?

Roughly 30,000 foreign fighters joined IS and there is concern that these battle-hardened individuals will return home, or move elsewhere, carrying out terrorist attacks to avenge the demise of the “caliphate”.

While difficult to forecast, the changing fortunes of IS will undoubtedly have major implications for global security.

Read the full article here.