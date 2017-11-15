Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in US News on State of North Korean Economy

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

November 15, 2017

US News Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, a researcher with the Foreign Policy Research Institute who tracks North Korea’s economy, said there was a push to expand manufacturing and decrease reliance on imports of a wide range of goods.

North Korea was also looking to expand exports of products not covered by sanctions, such as tractors, Silberstein added.