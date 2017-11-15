Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in US News on State of North Korean Economy

Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in US News on State of North Korean Economy

US News

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, a researcher with the Foreign Policy Research Institute who tracks North Korea’s economy, said there was a push to expand manufacturing and decrease reliance on imports of a wide range of goods.

North Korea was also looking to expand exports of products not covered by sanctions, such as tractors, Silberstein added.

While analysts say there is anecdotal evidence the sanctions are beginning to the North’s economy, it is not clear to what degree.

