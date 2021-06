Senior Fellow Jack Tomarchio Quoted in the New York Post on Anti-Terrorism Measures

Jack Thomas Tomarchio

November 8, 2017

New York Post

Van-rental and commercial trucking companies would also have to create “vehicle-ramming prevention plans,” which could sound alarms if a trucker suddenly veers off route — possibly signaling a carjacking.

“I think it’s not a bad start, albeit a nascent attempt, to start trying to address this issue,” said Jack Thomas Tomarchio, a Foreign Policy Research Institute senior fellow and ex-Department of Homeland Security official.

