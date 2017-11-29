Senior Fellow Stephen Blank Quoted in VOA on Russia

Stephen Blank

November 29, 2017

VOA

American Foreign Policy Council Senior Fellow Stephen Blank, who supports U.S. weapon transfers to Ukraine, said arming Ukraine could help “stiffen European and NATO resistance to Russia.”

In a policy brief published by a research group, the Atlantic Council, Blank said Ukraine is the front line of President Putin’s war against the West, and arming Ukraine will make it harder for Moscow to threaten Kyiv by utilizing tools including “terror, propaganda, information warfare, and corruption.”

