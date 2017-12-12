Templeton Fellow Nada Bakos Quoted in the Washington Post on Russia’s Interest in Trump’s Tweets

Nada Bakos

December 12, 2017

Washington Post

Though some world leaders have played down the implications of Trump’s tweets, most foreign governments appear to pay close attention to them, and some are reported to have set up dedicated teams to monitor his tweets.

“Trump’s Twitter feed is a gold mine for every foreign intelligence agency,” Nada Bakos, a former CIA analyst, wrote for The Washington Post in June. “The president’s unfiltered thoughts are available night and day, broadcast to his 32.7 million Twitter followers immediately and without much obvious mediation by diplomats, strategists or handlers.”

