Fox Fellow Clint Watts Cited in The Washington Post on Russian Influence Campaigns

Clint Watts

January 23, 2018

The Washington Post

Facebook confirmed that it had received the letter from Schiff and Feinstein but did not immediately make further comment. Twitter issued a statement saying the company “is committed to addressing malicious activity on our platform, and we take any assertions of such activity very seriously. We look forward to working closely with Senator Feinstein and Congressman Schiff to address their questions.”

Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and creator of the Hamilton 68 dashboard, said it was never intended to be a representative sample of tweets. Watts said the research does not claim that the hashtag was created by Russian operatives, but that Russian operatives amplified its messages. In the case of #ReleasetheMemo, Watts said Russian agents would be interested in the Twitter campaign because it discredits a U.S. institution.

