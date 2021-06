Senior Fellow Stephen Blank Quoted in International Policy Digest on the Kremlin’s Influence Campaign

Stephen Blank

January 24, 2018

International Policy Digest

Stephen Blank of the US Army War College detailed the emergence and applications of Russian information warfare in 2012, even going so far as to characterize the Russian approach as “counterinsurgency.” To illustrate, he quoted the President of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences Makhmut Gareyev’s assertion that “domestic public opinion, not the hearts and minds of the enemy, is the critical center of gravity.”

Read the full article here.