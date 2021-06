Fox Fellow Clint Watts Interviewed by MSNBC on Trump’s Use of Classified Information

Clint Watts

February 14, 2018

MSNBC

Reports last week revealed that Former Staff Secretary Rob Porter only had interim security clearance in the White House. The President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other high-ranking officials still only have limited security clearance. Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts questions why the Trump team would allow them access to classified information.

Watch the full interview here.