Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in the Wall Street Journal on Pre-Election Disinformation Campaigns

Clint Watts

February 20, 2018

The Wall Street Journal

Some Twitter users who appeared to work in tandem with the now-shuttered accounts remained active this month, the Journal found. Meanwhile, although Twitter, Facebook and Google have faced congressional grilling over the misuse of their platforms, some other social-media firms and websites have faced no public scrutiny despite having users who also appear to have worked with the Russia-linked accounts shut down by Twitter.

“Each day, it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Clint Watts, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation counterterrorism expert who studies Russian propaganda at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Pennsylvania-based think tank.

Read the full article here.