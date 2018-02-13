Templeton Fellow Nada Bakos Quoted by CNN on White House Security Clearance Policy

Nada Bakos

February 13, 2018

CNN

But several sources, including intelligence officials who have served in Democratic and Republican administrations told CNN last week that such a backlog was very unusual and made clear the process should have been finished after a year in office.

Nada Bakos, a former CIA analyst said Monday that a year was a “long time” for permanent clearances to still be outstanding.

“We all know there is a backlog at various levels for security clearances but these are people in the White House … We are talking about the suitability of the people they have put into these positions, that is what I think is at question,” Bakos told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Monday.

