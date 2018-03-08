Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in Politico

Clint Watts

March 8, 2018

Politico

Americans need to face reality: Russia isn’t just meddling in our elections with viral Facebook posts and Twitter hashtags. There’s plenty of evidence that Moscow is mucking around directly in the mechanics of our voting system, and that should worry us greatly ahead of the 2018 midterms.

What we’ve heard in just the past few days is alarming: The head of cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, Jeanette Manfra, confirmed in an interview with NBC News that Russian operatives had targeted 21 states and that “an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated.” Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson confirmed that Russia was involved in the scanning and probing of voter registration databases, while cyberexpert and former FBI official Clint Watts noted, “Right now we cannot ensure that the vote is accurate,” and that Russia’s goal is to undermine the confidence of Americans in their elections.

