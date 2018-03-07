Senior Fellow Brandon Friedman Quoted in The Jerusalem Post on Gender Equality in Saudi Arabia

Brandon Friedman

March 7, 2018

The Jerusalem Post

According to two leading Israeli analysts of Saudi Arabia, Joshua Teitelbaum of Bar-Ilan University’s Besa Center and Brandon Friedman of Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, bringing about greater equality for women is an integral part of MBS’s drive to transform Saudi Arabia into a more open and modern 21st century society and to diversify its economy beyond oil exports.

“In analyzing reform you have to compare declaration to implementation.

But here even the declaration is important,” Friedman said.

“It’s signaling a new direction and if you look back five to ten years, it’s almost an unthinkable direction.”

