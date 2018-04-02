Associate Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in Realnoe Vremya

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

April 2, 2018

Realnoe Vremya

Last week, Russian representatives travelled to North Korea to discuss the idea of opening a new bridge between the two countries, reports The Washington Post. Currently, there is one lone crossing on the 17-kilometre border: the Friendship Bridge over the Tumen River offers the two nations a fairly basic rail connection. At the same time, goods from the Russian Far East arrive in North Korea not directly across the border with Russia but through China. This greatly extends the path, according to Ro Tu-chol, the vice-premier of North Korea’s cabinet.



