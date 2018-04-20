FPRI Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in The Washington Post

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

April 20, 2018

The Washington Post

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests starting Saturday and that he will shut down the site where the previous six nuclear tests were conducted.

The surprising announcement comes just six days before Kim is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a precursor to a historic summit between Kim and President Trump. The U.S. president is set to meet Kim at the end of May or beginning of June, although a location has not yet been set.

