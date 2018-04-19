FPRI Scholar Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted on CNBC

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

April 19, 2018

CNBC

As the White House and Pyongyang prepare for a historic summit, one of the biggest logistical sticking points is location.

President Donald Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un are expected to sit down face to face in May or June to discuss the rogue state’s nuclear weapons program in what will be the first meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders. Where the landmark encounter takes place is a crucial component of the summit, strategists told CNBC.

