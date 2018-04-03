FPRI Scholar Chris Miller Speaks on C-Span Panel

Chris Miller

April 3, 2018

C-Span

Russian Presidential Election Implications Foreign policy and political scholars talked about the implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s March 2018 re-election to another six-year tem in which he received 70 percent of vote. The panelists discussed President Putin’s influence and popularity in Russia, and what policy priorities he would tackle during this term. They agreed Mr. Putin’s re-election came as no surprise to observers and discussed how his new term will affect relations with Europe and the United States. This discussion took place amid news reports of a potential near-future talks between Presidents Trump and Putin.

Continue Reading