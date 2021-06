Fox Fellow Clint Watts Quoted in The Atlantic

Clint Watts

May 1, 2018

The Atlantic

Russia’s successful interference in the 2016 election—when Moscow hacked both Democrats and Republicans—has spurred fears of a recurrence in 2018. But although congressional Democrats are pledging not to use stolen or hacked materials in their campaigns this fall, their Republican counterparts have so far declined to match that commitment. That partisan split could leave the November elections open to malicious interference.

