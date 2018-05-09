FPRI’s Joshua Krasna Featured in Jewish Exponent

Joshua Krasna

May 9, 2018

Jewish Exponent

Just last month, in an interview with Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Israelis have the right to their own land.

In the same interview, the heir to Saudi Arabia’s throne said that Israel’s economy, in addition to the shared threat the two countries face in Iran, are bringing the Jewish state and Riyadh closer.

Just a few years ago, these statements would have seemed impossible. But the same ideas were expressed by panelists during a conversation hosted by the Anti-Defamation League at the National Museum of American Jewish History (NMAJH) on May 3.

