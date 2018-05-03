The Alt-Ostrich Movement

Thomas O. Melia

May 3, 2018

The American Interest

As our most senior public officials repeatedly conflate fact and fiction—confusing opinion with information, mistaking wishfulness and crankiness for analysis —the challenges of policymaking in a technologically complex and politically polarized world become even more difficult. In last week’s New York Times Magazine, Jason Zengerle presents a devastating portrait of the delusional and malicious Representative Devin Nunes, who has so misused his position as chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that his sabotage of the investigation into Russian interference in our political process is not even the most disturbing tale of his tenure.

