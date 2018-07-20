FPRI’S Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Featured in Nasdaq

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

July 20, 2018

Nasdaq

North Korea’s economy contracted at the sharpest rate in two decades in 2017, South Korea’s central bank estimated on Friday, as international sanctions and drought hit growth hard, with signs living conditions were beginning to deteriorate.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in North Korea last year shrank 3.5 percent from the previous year, marking the biggest decline since a 6.5 percent drop in 1997 when the isolated nation was hit by a devastating famine, the Bank of Korea said.

Continue Reading