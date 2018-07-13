FPRI’s Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Featured on CNBC

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

July 13, 2018

CNBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are sure to discuss North Korea at their bilateral summit as the American leader looks to tap Moscow’s strategic leverage over the isolated state.

The controversial heads of state are due to meet in Helsinki on Monday, with arms control, Ukraine, Syria and Iran likely to dominate talks. Pyongyang’s pledge to denuclearize may not top the agenda, but it’s likely to get considerable attention.

The U.S. president will “absolutely” seek Putin’s help on the matter, according to Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, associate scholar at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. For one, Trump may ask the Russian leader to maintain sanctions on ruler Kim Jong Un’s regime, he said.

