FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in The Washington Post

Clint Watts

July 31, 2018

The Washington Post

The Russian disinformation campaign that has roiled U.S. politics for the past two years finally is taking its toll on the fortunes of the two social media companies caught in the middle: Facebook and Twitter.

A pair of ugly earnings reports last week underscored their struggles to overcome Russia’s attempts to manipulate U.S. voters during the 2016 presidential election. The resulting stock declines, which continued into this week, amounted to a hit of more than $100 billion for a technology industry that long has been key to gains by the U.S. economy and Wall Street.

