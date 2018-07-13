FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Defense One

Clint Watts

July 13, 2018

Defense One

Trump “turmoil” continues in the UK. Thursday morning:“Trump reaffirmed support for NATO, but only after stirring more discord with a vague threat that the United States could go its own way if the allies resisted his demands for additional military spending, capping a summit meeting punctuated by his escalating complaints,” the New York Times reports.

That sent Pentagon chiefs into full damage-control mode, “with calls to their counterparts across Europe to reassure them that America will abide by its defense commitments in the region,” NBC reports. “One thing you need in this alliance is predictability,” one diplomatic official said.

