FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on MSNBC

Clint Watts

July 24, 2018

MSNBC

President Trump is taking his fight with the intelligence community one step further by threatening to strip security clearance from six former top national security officials who have previously criticized him. Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle break down whether this is all a distraction from other issues. Weighing in: MSNBC Terror Analyst Malcolm Nance and former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts.

