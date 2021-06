FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on MSNBC

Clint Watts

July 27, 2018

MSNBC

The president’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is claiming then-candidate Trump knew about his son’s meeting with Russians to try to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. Ali Velshi breaks down what the implications are on this new piece of news. Weighing in: NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Jonathan Allen, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts.

