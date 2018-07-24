FPRI’s Dov Zakheim Featured on The Hill

The Hill

Roger Zakheim’s office is two blocks from President Trump’s White House, but he spends his days preserving the legacy of an administration from decades ago.

In April, Zakheim was named the first director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, the Washington office of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Zakheim’s job is to sustain and promote the vision of the 40th president, just as the nonprofit sustains the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

Continue Reading