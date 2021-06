FPRI’s Nada Bakos Featured on MSNBC

Nada Bakos

July 28, 2018

MSNBC

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) tells MSNBC’s David Gura that the effort by some House Republicans to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for allegedly failing to turn over documents “is a joke.” Rep. Jeffries says Republican lawmakers are trying to distract from the Mueller probe. MSNBC legal analyst Benjamin Wittes and former CIA analyst Nada Bakos also join the discussion.

