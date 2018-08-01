FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Yahoo News

Clint Watts

August 1, 2018

Yahoo News

President Trump can thank Vladimir Putin for his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, a former special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation told the Yahoo News podcast “Bots & Ballots.”

Asked point-blank if Russian hacking and disinformation helped elect Trump to the presidency, Clint Watts, who tracked the online activities of extremist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election, was resolute.

Continue Reading