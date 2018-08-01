Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Yahoo News

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Scholars in the News

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Yahoo News

Home / News / FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Yahoo News

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Yahoo News


Yahoo News

President Trump can thank Vladimir Putin for his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, a former special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation told the Yahoo News podcast “Bots & Ballots.”

Asked point-blank if Russian hacking and disinformation helped elect Trump to the presidency, Clint Watts, who tracked the online activities of extremist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election, was resolute.

Continue Reading