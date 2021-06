FPRI’s Clint Watts Quoted in The Hill

Clint Watts

August 27, 2018

The Hill

Clint Watts, a distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, explained that in the future, the cost of running these types of campaigns might not be worth it.

“If the costs get raised enough that they can’t – whether it’s Russia, Iran, whoever – where they can’t achieve the audience, it won’t be worth their time anymore,” he said.

