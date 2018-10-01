A Nation Must Think Before it Acts
Lesson Plans based on Japan Study Trips
A nation must think before it acts.
Lesson Plans based on Japan Study Trips
October 1, 2018
Lesson Plans based on Japan Study Trips
October 1, 2018
Lesson Title: America’s Wild West vs. Japan’s Wild North: Comparing and Contrasting Methods of Expansionism and Settler Colonialism
– Erika Lundstedt
Power of Place: Seeing Connections Between Community and the World
– Jessica Christensen
The Jomon People in a Neolithic World
– Megan Zahuranec
Two Religions of Japan
– Alexandra Less
Causation in History–Gender Equality in Japan
– Javier Ergueta
Buddhism and its Impact on East Asian Culture
– Cody Neamand
Cultural and historical influences on abortion views and practices in Japan
– Sania Mirza
“A Cross-Cultural Comparison of Ainu and other Indigenous People”
– Christine Shaw
Negotiating the Narrative: Japan’s History Textbooks, Wartime Atrocities, and the Conservative Agenda
– Amy Perkins
Labor, Workforce, and Immigration – A Study of Japan
– Ronald Bravo
Modern Transportation and Communication in Japan
– Martin Gilbert
Exploring the Jomon – Paleolithic Culture or Early Agricultural Society?
– Sarah Foels
Japan, the United States, and North Korea: A Media Literacy Approach to Understanding the Current Nuclear Crisis
– Mary Kate Lonergan
The Ainu People of Hokkaido
– Victoria Scarpa – Ronald Bravo
Modern Transportation and Communication in Japan
– Martin Gilbert