Rob Lee Joins FPRI’s Eurasia Program as a Senior Fellow

February 14, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Lee as a Senior Fellow in FPRI’s Eurasia Program.

Rob Lee is a leading expert in Russian military affairs. A former U.S. Marine infantry officer, Rob previously served as an Alfa Fellow in Moscow, Russia, and as a visiting fellow at the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), a Russian think tank focused on defense policy. Concurrently, he is a researcher at the War Studies Department at King’s College, London.

“At a time when the world is focused on understanding Russia’s intentions and its military capabilities, Rob Lee’s work as a senior fellow will further strengthen FPRI’s team of experts studying Russia and defense issues,” said FPRI President Carol “Rollie” Flynn.

Lee’s most recent report for FPRI is “Moscow’s Compellence Strategy,” an analysis of Russia’s political aims and military tactics vis-a-vis Ukraine.

Lee is on Twitter @RALee85. For press inquiries, please contact press@fpri.org.