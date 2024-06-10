Announcing New Asia Program Fellows

June 10, 2024

Philadelphia, PA

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointments of Jaehan Park as a Non-Resident Fellow and Neysun A. Mahboubi as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow with the Asia Program.

“I am delighted to welcome Jaehan Park and Neysun Mahboubi to FPRI’s growing roster of leading Asia scholars,” commented Asia Program Director Michael Beckley. “Their expertise will greatly enhance FPRI’s ability to guide policymakers and educate the public on the most important region in the world.”

Dr. Jaehan Park is a Postdoctoral Fellow and Adjunct Lecturer at the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). In fall 2024, he will join the faculty of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Park’s book project, The Geographical Pivot of Grand Strategy: Rising Powers in the Far East, 1895-1905, develops a theory of how states determine their geopolitical orientation focusing on path-dependent effects created by the interplay of geography, technology, and institutions. His broader research interests include international relations theory, East Asian security, and US foreign policy.

Dr. Neysun A. Mahboubi is the Director of the Penn Project on the Future of US-China Relations at the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches various courses related to Chinese history, law, and policy. Previously, he was a Research Scholar of Penn’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China, and he continues to host the CSCC Podcast. His primary interests are in the areas of administrative law, comparative law, and Chinese law, and his current writing focuses on the development of modern Chinese administrative law.