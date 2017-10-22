Director of Program on Middle East Tally Helfont Quoted in the Arab Weekly on Trump’s Middle Easy Policy

Washington – US President Donald Trump makes no bones about his rejection of the nuclear agree­ment with Iran. “I feel strongly about what I did. I’m tired of being taken advantage of,” Trump said a few days after he put the international community on notice about a possible US with­drawal from the accord. “It might be total termination. That’s a real possibility. Some would say that’s a greater possibility.”

However, if you listen to his advisers, “termination” is not on Trump’s mind. “We want to take the agreement as it exists to­day” and improve it, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN. “Right now, you’re going to see us stay in the deal,” US Ambassador to the United States Nikki Haley said on NBC. “We’re in the deal to see how we can make it better.”

The contradictions are not unu­sual for the Trump administration, analysts said. Trump’s Middle East policy is more of a hodgepodge of go-it-alone rhetoric, tweets and improvisational, off-the-cuff re­marks than the product of a com­prehensive strategy. The wait for a Middle East policy package under Trump is turning into a growing recognition that none will be forth­coming.

