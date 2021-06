Fox Fellow Clint Watts in The Hill on Google, Russian Probe

Clint Watts

October 31, 2017

The Hill

What information has come out about Google has largely come from leaks to reporters.

Despite the lack of attention on the search giant, experts are skeptical that Russian actors did not use Google and its ad network in the election interference effort.

“To think [foreign actors] somehow didn’t use Google but used all these platforms is ridiculous,” says Clint Watts, a former FBI agent who has testified before the Senate on Russian operations.

Continue Reading