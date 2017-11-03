FPRI’s Fox Fellow Watts Cited by Bloomberg on Twitter’s Response to Russian Accounts

Clint Watts

November 3, 2017

Bloomberg

More recently, Twitter has doubled down on security. In its testimony, the company’s general counsel said that it was dedicating all its engineering, product and design teams to rooting out Russian manipulation on its platform. It also said it’s improved algorithms to actively block suspicious logins and spam accounts. Yet experts are less than impressed. When Congress asked Clint Watts of the Foreign Policy Research Institute to grade how the tech companies are responding to malicious actors on its platform, he said: “All have improved in recent years. Facebook is the best based on my experience. Google is not far behind. Twitter would be last and always resists.”

