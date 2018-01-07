Senior fellow Barak Mendelsohn Quoted in Albawaba on Egypt and Palestine

Barak Mendelsohn

January 7, 2018

Albawaba

Arab leaders have historically been staunch supporters of Palestine and opponents of Israel, but that solidarity has rung hollow, and the Palestinian people are increasingly alone in the fight for their future.

Saudi Arabia, which enjoys heavy influence with Egypt, has reportedly been pressuring other Arab states to accept Trump’s Jerusalem move. Saudi has also been working closely with Trump’s team in the Middle East to work out an Israeli/Palestinian deal–one that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was pressed to accept by Saudi delegates.

In a recent analysis by Al Bawaba, Middle East expert and Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Dr. Barak Mendelsohn, said that “hardly anyone really cares about the Palestinian issue anymore… Arab states such as Saudi Arabia may be less likely to come out with their warming relations with Israel but as long as shared interests dictate cooperation it will continue to take place.”

