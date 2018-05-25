FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Quoted in Jewish News Syndicate

Brandon Friedman

May 25, 2018

Jewish News Syndicate

In his first major foreign-policy address since taking office in April, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo articulated the Trump administration’s new policy regarding Iran, which demands that the country halt its ballistic-missile program, provide access to military bases for inspection, and end its belligerent activities in the region and abroad. Pompeo also threatened Iran with “the strongest sanctions in history.”

With Pompeo’s announcement and effort to confront Iran, the question is what Iran will do next.

