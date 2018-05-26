FPRI’s Stephen Blank Quoted in News.am

Stephen Blank

May 26, 2018

News.am

Several American analysts have reflected on the future of the resolution of the Karabakh conflict from the viewpoint of the recent “velvet revolution” in Armenia, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

Analyst Jeffrey Mankoff believes that at this point it is difficult to make any predictions as to what kind of developments there will be regarding this conflict, ever since a certain stabilization of the political situation in post-revolution Armenia. In his view, however, a deepening of internal political problems in Armenia may lead to resumption of military clashes.

Continue Reading