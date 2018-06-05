FPRI’s Aaron Schwartzbaum Featured on CSIS Podcast, Russian Roulette

Aaron Schwartzbaum

June 5, 2018

CSIS: Russian Roulette

In this episode of Russian Roulette, Jeff sits down with Aaron Schwartzbaum, the founder and former editor-in-chief of BMB Russia (formerly the Bear Market Brief), a daily news brief and blog covering Russia’s economy, politics, business climate, and political risk environment.

They discuss the Russian economy (myths, facts, and mysteries, as well as Russia’s economic outlook), Aaron’s experience starting and running BMB Russia, and how generational differences shape U.S. policy towards Russia.

Continue Reading