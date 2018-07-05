FPRI’S Nikolas Gvosdev Featured in Carnegie Council

Nikolas K. Gvosdev

July 5, 2018

Carnegie Council

Carnegie Council Senior Fellow Nikolas Gvosdev looks at some basic questions Trump is asking about the post-Cold War alliance structures. Referencing a recent panel with George Mason’s Colin Dueck and International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Kori Schake, should Germany and other NATO allies spend more on defense? And what exactly are we defending when we say the “liberal international order”?

For more from Dueck and Schake, check out the June 11 Carnegie Council panel, Restoring Trust: How Can the American Public Regain its Confidence in its National Security Apparatus?

