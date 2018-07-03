Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Richard Kraemer Featured in Newsweek

FPRI’s Richard Kraemer Featured in Newsweek

Newsweek

Russia’s rivalry with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) runs deep. But would the Kremlin try to assassinate a democratically elected leader to stop a country from joining the alliance?

According to investigators and researchers digging into an alleged coup attempt in Montenegro, a tiny European country that lies along the Mediterranean, that is exactly what Russia did two years ago.

A new report by the Foreign Policy Research Institute reveals new details about an ongoing investigation into an attempt to topple Montenegro’s government on the eve of parliamentary elections on October 16, 2016. Investigators say Russia was to blame. 

